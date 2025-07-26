Farrah Abraham Appears As Sexy Version of Iconic Characters in A.I. Clip

Play video content

Farrah Abraham's got a hot surprise to get fans in the Comic-Con spirit ... sharing a video of herself dressed in a series of spicy ensembles -- totally A.I. generated!

The model and former reality star shared a vid to her Instagram Saturday morning ... dressing her A.I. bot twin in some alluring costumes and posing her in a series of eclectic locations.

Check out the clip ... Farrah's A.I. looks as stunning as Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones," Marvel's Black Widow, Glinda the Good Witch -- whose busty outfit screams bad intentions -- and Disney's OG princess Snow White.

FA set the vid to Coldplay's "Paradise" ... 'cause that's where fans will be after just a few minutes of time with Abraham's A.I.

Farrah tells us she wanted to get in on the Comic-Con fun because she's a big fan of the event she likes to call "Summerween" -- 'cause it gives her a chance to dress up in costumes months before the spookiest day of the year.

She's a big fan of anime, action figures and superheroes ... and what better way to celebrate than by giving fans with similar interests -- and desire for her -- a cosplaying A.I. to enjoy.

Play video content TMZ.com

Not everyone can make it to San Diego for the big event, Farrah knows ... which is why she's running her Joi-Con through August 4 -- so fans stuck at home can participate in the comfort, and privacy, of their own homes.

As for her fav costume ... Farrah tells us she loves a song, dance and sleeping curse -- 'cause Snow White is her fave!

Play video content Getty

There are a ton of creative cosplayers at Comic-Con this year wearing everything from Mario Kart-inspired outfits to G.I. Joe, Mary Poppins and more.