San Diego Police Investigate Fights, Theft and More at 2024 Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con got pretty rowdy ... 'cause TMZ obtained a record of police activity from around SD's convention center last month -- and it looks like officers have had their hands full.

According to the report ... one person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, 5 got citations, and 12 other incidents triggered ongoing criminal investigations ... and we're told all were related to activity in and around Comic-Con.

There's a pretty wide variety of alleged violations, but here's the gist ... cops say some people were throwing punches, and stealing whatever they could get their hands on.

There were at least three cases of assault with a deadly weapon -- including the one that led to an arrest -- which indicates people probably got a little too into the whole superhero-vs-supervillain thing.

There were also several reports of theft and burglary ... all of which a real-life Batman could've handled pretty easily, but the ones in costumes may not have been up to crimefighting.

Cops say some of the more minor villains in the rogues' gallery drove across double lines, engaged in light vandalism, and drove without a license ... so it looks like cops didn't have to "Hulk Smash," but they did need to tell people to "Halt, Stop."

Only one mental health incident was reported ... cops say one individual was put on a 5150 hold.

It's not the only law enforcement activity at the convention. As we reported, a statewide task force took down 14 people allegedly engaging in sex trafficking the same weekend.