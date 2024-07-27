Kamala Harris Didn't Surprise 'Simpsons' Fans at Comic-Con, Despite Reports

Kamala Harris didn't make a new video appearance at Comic-Con Saturday despite reports ... with sources telling TMZ it's an old, resurfaced clip.

According to reports ... 'Simpsons' creator Matt Groening introduced Harris' clip -- saying it came from a super fan -- at the end of the show's panel Saturday.

VP Harris apparently then appeared in the clip ... quoting a popular "Treehouse of Horror" -- the name for "The Simpsons" Halloween specials -- episode from years ago which centered around the 1996 election between then-Prez Bill Clinton and Republican nominee Bob Dole.

However, TMZ has spoken with sources close to the show ... and, they tell us it's an old clip -- recorded years ago that's resurfacing these days because people are saying the show predicted Harris' run. It wasn't shot specifically for Comic-Con this year.

So, the clip's legit ... but it wasn't shot recently.

As we told ya ... AJ Jean bragged about predicting Kamala Harri's presidency -- and Kamala's embarking on an all-out Gen Z blitz since taking over as the presumptive Democratic nominee from Joe Biden.

Harris has just over 100 days to convince people she's the right choice for the presidency over Donald Trump ... and, she's using every platform to make sure she gets some face time.