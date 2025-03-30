WonderCon 2025 Attendees Inspire Awe with Wild Cosplay Outfits

San Diego Comic-Con is still a few months away ... but, SoCal saw a whole lot of great costumes by cosplayers who hit up this year's edition of WonderCon.

We've complied pics of the best looks from the weekend convention in Anaheim ... with attendees dressed as characters film, television, video games and even theme parks!

A huge swath of fans proved they're committed to the way of "The Mandalorian" ... covering their faces in the iconic masks and hanging in one big group -- comfortable among their warrior pals.

The event also brought out Walter White -- surrounded by the ghosts from the Haunted Mansion ride. Not exactly his normal company ... but, he did help a number of people reach the other side in "Breaking Bad," we suppose.

And, everyone's favorite archaeologist stopped to take a pic too ... 'cause a bunch of people dressed as Indiana Jones -- and a couple wearing Short Round outfits -- posed together.

WonderCon features more than 900 exhibitors hocking comic books, toys, original art and other merchandise ... and, each year it brings thousands to Anaheim to dress up, eat and shop.