Jim Jones Details Kanye West & Bianca Censori Hospital Cosplay

As Far As I Could Tell!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️

Play video content TMZ.com

Jim Jones is out in Los Angeles hanging with Kanye West and Bianca Censori ... and while he's not prying, he didn't see any signs the two were on shaky ground.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Capo last night as he revs up promo runs for his new album "At The Church Steps" -- and he tells us he had a great time at Ye's latest shindig.

The Harlem rapper is referring to Sunday's live performance in an L.A. warehouse, where Ye and Bianca created an elaborate vision of a hospital using a bit of cosplay, with some new tunes playing in the background.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jim can't confirm or deny the breakup rumors but it seems if he'd had to flip a coin, it'd be deny. A source with direct knowledge told TMZ earlier this month both Kanye and Bianca have reached out to divorce attorneys.