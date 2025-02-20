Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jim Jones Defends Rappers at Presidential Events, White House

Jim Jones Hip Hop Fought For Respect ... Why Wouldn't Rappers Perform for the Prez???

Jim Jones is having a hard time wrapping his head around the bruhaha revolving around Snoop Dogg, Nelly and other rap stars performing for Donald Trump's Prezzy gala ... he remembers the time rappers were considered enemies of the state!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Harlem Capo on Thursday with Dyce Payso as he put the finishing touches on his upcoming album "At The Church Steps" inside the NYC Pelle Pelle store.

The pioneering hip hop fashion brand will add to his photoshoot, but it's the politics Jim says he doesn't have a handle on.

Jim doesn't have a dog in the fight and proudly exercised his right not to vote in the presidential race ... but he remembers a time in America when political fever died down after the election.

As we spoke, Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz and Rod Wave were inside the White House for its annual Black History Month celebration -- according to Jim, they were exactly where they needed to be!!!

Jim also was glad to hear A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his assault trial. He can't seem to recall the name Wack 100, though.

Whenever Rocky's victory party goes down, Harlem will fully be in the building!!!

