Jim Jones Issues $100K Challenge to Peers: 'They Trying Everything But Rap'

Jim Jones is feeling froggy for the new year, and daring any rapper from his era to jump -- on his $100,000 challenge to create a better song than him.

The Harlem Diplomat made the six-figure offer Wednesday on IG, extending the invite to anyone of his rap era, which he says started around 2004.

JJ excluded his workout partners Jadakiss, Maino, Dave East and Fabolous ... but says he'll wipe the floor with his other contemporaries, which obviously includes dozens of big-time MCs.

His reason for the challenge is simple -- Jim says he's seeing too many old rappers comfortable riding on their past glory, and thinks it's time they update their catalog.

No one's taken Jim up on the challenge just yet, but he still has lingering smoke with Clipse rappers Pusha T and Malice ... after shooting a few razorblades their way in a diss-heavy freestyle.

JJ told TMZ Hip Hop last year, he still feels like he's in his prime, and is willing to bet on his skills.

Interestingly enough, his former collaborator Ron Browz just told us his fav collab ever was "Pop Champagne" with Jim and Juelz Santana.