Jim Jones Wants Cardi B, Fat Joe, Fabolous for NYC Mayor's Cup of Dance

Jim Jones is applauding NYC Mayor Eric Adams' efforts all across the board, including their developing plans to introduce the Mayor's Cup of Dance throughout the city this summer!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with the Harlem Capo a couple times this week and he was completely floored that Mayor Adams not only bumped up their meeting but also had his aides immediately reach out to get the ball rolling on the Mayor's Cup.

Jim's spearheading the dance initiative and is getting all the boroughs involved. He says he spoke to Fabolous and Maino to represent Brooklyn and wants Cardi B and Fat Joe to stand up for the Bronx, and Nas and N.O.R.E. to lead Queens. He's also planning to include artists from younger generations.

Jim and Dipset recently felt a ton of love from young fans at Drake's sold-out Apollo Theater -- and says he so appreciated Drake, Future The Prince and the rest of the OVO team giving them a hero's welcome.

In fact, he says he'd love to return the favor via a new collab. C'mon, Drake!!!

Jim admits rap is a young man's game but says old and new challengers should still fear him in the booth, and promises to back that up on his upcoming album, "Back In My Prime" ... produced by Hitmaka.

The convo switched to fashion when we spotted Jim and Juelz Santana out in the streets ... where they praised Pharrell's new position as men's head designer of Louis Vuitton.

The Diplomats recalled having a session with Cam'ron back in the day, where Pharrell showed up wearing a fur coat -- in the summertime 🥵!!!

