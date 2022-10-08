Jim Jones Warns Weed Biz Owners to Act Now After Biden Pardon Announcement

Play video content TMZ.com

Jim Jones agrees with Wiz Khalifa ... President Joe Biden's move to pardon marijuana convicts is right on, but if you ask the Harlem Capo, it's the first thing 46 has done right in a long time.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Dipset legend as he conducted boss business around NYC. He's stoked over Biden's move, especially since he's the CEO of his own cannabis co. -- Saucey Farms & Extracts.

Jim co-founded the company with his partner, celebrity jeweler Alex Todd, in 2018 and says at the time there was moderate opposition to them getting things off the ground.

He now sees New York as a completely different place -- recreational cannabis was legalized in 2021 -- but he's warning up-and-coming weed entrepreneurs that the government will still make it hard for average hustlers to get a slice of the pie.

Jim thinks marijuana will become ubiquitous ... and the government will buy up all the farming -- effectively squeezing out the 'lil guy.

He's urging anyone with a stake in the cannabis game to get their licenses and permits because he says no one will be able to match U.S.A.'s bankroll.

Speaking of cigarettes, the celebrated rapper is diversifying his portfolio with the addition of a tobacco company he runs with his fellow Dipsetter, Juelz Santana.

