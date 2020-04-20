Jim Jones Holding 4/20 Smoke Sessions on Zoom, With Celebrity Guests

Exclusive

Jim Jones is blazing it up on 4/20 and you can join his smoke session ... everyone's invited, including celebrity guests like Fabolous, Jadakiss and Kevin Hart!!!

Jim's celebrating the stoner holiday with a couple virtual smoke outs, and you can burn with him and his celeb friends on Zoom when the clock strikes 4:20 PM on the East Coast and West Coast.

The "We Fly High" rapper is hosting the smoke sessions with his business partner, Alex Todd, and they're also celebrating the one-year anniversary of their luxury cannabis brand, Saucey Farms & Extracts.

Anyone can join the smoke sesh on Zoom, and there's also a fundraiser in the online chat for COVID-19 relief efforts so you can get two birds stoned at once, or something like that. All the money raised will be used for masks for the homeless.

Jim's supposed to be joined by celeb guests like Kevin, Jadakiss, Fabolous, N.O.R.E. and more ... and they're gonna be answering questions from fans and giving away Saucey merch, plus tickets to future Jim Jones and Dipset shows.