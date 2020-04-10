'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Delivers Weed for Pineapple Express
Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Here Comes Deebo ... With Your Weed Delivery!!!
4/10/2020 12:40 AM PT
Tommy "Tiny" Lister -- best-known for playing Deebo in the "Friday" movies -- is doing something Ice Cube would be proud of ... delivering weed!!!
Here's the deal ... the "Friday" star is teaming up with Pineapple Express, a company that delivers medical and recreational marijuana in Los Angeles, and he's dropping off dank to some very lucky stoners.
Pineapple Express is holding a contest this month, and each Friday they randomly select 4 winners from the sweepstakes and those potheads get a special delivery from Deebo!!!
The best part ... Tommy drops off the goods precisely at 4:20 PM, which as you know, holds a special place in the hearts of pot smokers across the globe.
Legal marijuana businesses have been deemed essential in L.A. so they're still operating despite shelter-in-place orders during the coronavirus pandemic ... and Pineapple Express says Tommy's gonna take extra precautions during his deliveries.
Finally, someone who actually wants to see Deebo pull up on a bike!!!
4 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.