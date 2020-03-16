Coronavirus Triggers Huge Spike In Weed Deliveries For Cannabis Co.

Exclusive TMZ Composite

The coronavirus pandemic is causing folks to get more of their essentials delivered to their homes ... and one major marijuana company is seeing green.

Select Cannabis, one of the biggest retailers of cannabis oils and concentrates, is raking in the dough from deliveries ... the company's marketing reps in Los Angeles tell TMZ the coronavirus has business booming.

The cannabis giant tells us it's seeing 4 times as many delivery orders than normal since the COVID-19 outbreak -- yes, you can get dank delivered in Cali -- and there's also been a 50% increase in customers purchasing vape products. The most popular items -- edible gummies and vape pens.

It's kinda funny, and a telling sign of the times ... Select Cannabis tells us they're pushing a new motto to encourage users to keep themselves safe in the face of a deadly and contagious virus ... "Puff, puff, no pass."