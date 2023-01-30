Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit

Jim Jones Salute to Young Dolph ... Visits 'Dolphland' Museum in NYC 🐬

1/30/2023 3:27 PM PT
DOLPH DEDICATION
The late Young Dolph's life and times have expertly been curated through a traveling pop-up museum ... attracting rap peers like Jim Jones, who recently soaked up the detailed exhibit.

TMZ Hip Hop got vid of the Dipset Capo during his recent visit at the NYC edition of Dolphland as he examined a toy car exhibit that replicated Dolph's jaw-dropping fleet of vehicles.

Young Dolph Art Exhibit
Paper Route Empire

Key Glock was on hand to greet both Jim and Maino, and we're told more of Big Apple rap's finest -- like DJ Clue and Dave East -- also turned out to support.

Visitors also took in an exquisite bust statue of Dolph, as well as portraits of his Paper Route Empire artists, and the Memphis rapper's album covers such as "Role Model" and "Gelato."

NFL legend and newly appointed University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been keeping Dolph's name vibrant since his November 2021 murder. He paid his respects by visiting the Denver Dolphland and chopping it up with PRE's Kenny Munney!!!

Dolph's musical stock has been rising as well. Last week, the Recording Industry of America dropped 10 new Platinum and Gold awards onto his estate!!!

