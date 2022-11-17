New Young Dolph, Key Glock Video Drops on 1-Year Anniversary of Murder

Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire is keeping his movement strong -- on the first anniversary of his death his estate is releasing new music, including tracks with Key Glock, and he's getting a day in his honor.

November 17 will now be recognized as Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton Jr. Day of Service in Tennessee and Georgia. More on that in a moment, but the other big news is the release of "Get Away" ... the Dolph estate and EMPIRE Distribution unveiled the song to start the rollout for his upcoming "Paper Route Frank" LP.

The track finds Dolph longing to be with his deceased grandmother among other heapings of rich rapper flexing ... and Mia Jaye, his partner and mother of their two kids, wants the new tunes to inspire all his fans in spite of her sadness.

She says, “It is truly therapy and healing in helping others while you hurt," and adds ... "In your season of suffering, take on the spirit of Dolph, pay it forward, and watch a blessing or two come your way.”

Dolph's top lyrical gunner, Key Glock, is blessing fans, and boosting the PRE inventory, with the release of his "PRE5L" EP -- and its accompanying horrorcore video for the single "Jigsaw."

We're told Dolph’s special 11/17 Day will offer plenty of meritorious service examples throughout the country.

Makeda's Cookies -- the site of Dolph's murder -- is also marking the anniversary, telling TMZ Hip Hop it's preparing for a big crowd in remembrance of the Memphis rapper.