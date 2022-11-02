Remembering Rappers Killed by Gun Violence

Takeoff's shocking slaying in Houston is prompting the rap community to remember far too many young talents who tragically lost their lives due to gun violence.

Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, was only 24 when his car was gunned down back in '97 ... just 6 months after Tupac had been shot to death. Both men's murders remain unsolved.

More recently, Young Dolph was killed in 2021 outside a Memphis bakery. He was on his way to hand out a truckload of turkeys in his old neighborhood when he met his violent and untimely death.

PnB Rock was climbing the Billboard charts back in 2016 ... but his career, and life, were tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in September during a robbery at a Roscoe's in Los Angeles.

Of course, there have been so many others, both fatalities -- like Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle and XXXTENTACION -- and those who luckily survived ... like Lil TJay, 50 Cent and Slim 400.

Nipsey was gunned down outside his Marathon clothing store in his own neighborhood ... with at least 10 bullets striking Nipsey's body and his murderer also kicking him in the head.

XXX was only 20 years old when he was shot dead as he was leaving a motorcycle dealer in Florida. XXX was blocked from exiting the parking lot by a black SUV, with two gunmen hopping out and approaching his car. A struggle ensued, with the gunmen reaching inside XXX's car for a small bag before ultimately opening fire.