Suspect Named in Nipsey Hussle Murder Case and Arrest Warrant Issued

Cops think they have the guy who murdered Nipsey Hussle ... because they just named him as a suspect and apparently have issued an arrest warrant.

The LAPD says, "Eric Holder is wanted for the homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze, CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323 786-5100."

Our law enforcement sources tell TMZ, at the time of this post they have not located Holder who goes by the street name "Shitty."

We broke the story ... Nipsey was brutally murdered Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, where he was gunned down outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The Crenshaw rapper was pronounced dead at the hospital after paramedics performed CPR at the murder scene and during the ambulance ride. The L.A. County Medical Coroner says Nipsey died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Two other people were shot, but they survived.

Nipsey was murdered in view of a surveillance camera, and footage shows the shooter -- the man in the dark shirt -- opening fire 3 different times on Nipsey before kicking his body and fleeing toward a back alley.

Our sources tell us sometime before the shooting, "Shitty" had a tense exchange with Nipsey. We're told Nipsey asked him if he had snitched to cops in the past, because that was the word around town. We're told "Shitty" felt disrespected, left to grab a gun ... then allegedly returned to get revenge.

Police previously described the shooter as a black male in his 20s, and cops believe he escaped in a vehicle with a woman behind the wheel.

As we reported ... Nipsey had planned to meet with LAPD brass Monday -- ironically, to talk about gang violence prevention.

In a strange twist ... Nipsey seems to have alluded to "enemies" in a tweet posted to his account just before the shooting. He wrote, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Nipsey's sudden death has sent shock waves through Hollywood ... with artists like Drake, Offset, Meek Mill, J. Cole, Pusha T, Vince Staples, Chance the Rapper, Rihanna and Snoop Dogg posting tributes, as well as sports stars like LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Stroman.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Jordan Clarkson went on a nightclub rant after the murder, grabbing the mic at a Scottsdale nightclub for a heartfelt speech on gun and gang violence.

T.I. told us why he thinks Nipsey was murdered because of envy and hate ... while The Game ﻿said he was dumbfounded by the fact Nipsey was gunned down in his own hood.

Nipsey had been dating Lauren London since at least 2015, when she got pregnant with the couple's first child. Lauren has yet to say anything publicly since the shooting.

Nipsey was just 33.