Nipsey Hussle Planned LAPD Summit on Gang Violence, Meeting Going Forward

Nipsey Hussle was supposed to be meeting with LAPD brass Monday -- ironically, to discuss preventing gang violence -- and TMZ has learned it's still going to happen ... in his honor.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Roc Nation honcho Jay Brown spoke to LAPD on behalf of Nipsey, aiming to set up a face-to-face between the rapper and at least 2 high-ranking police officials.

Jay reached out to L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff about 3 months ago to coordinate the summit, and we're told Nipsey's intention was to talk gang violence and ways to prevent it in L.A. ... especially in his Crenshaw District neighborhood.

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

The meeting was supposed to take place Monday afternoon with Soboroff and LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore -- something Soboroff revealed shortly after Nipsey was gunned down at his clothing store.

Our sources say, despite Nipsey's tragic murder ... the meeting will happen, as scheduled ... at Jay's request. We're told he wanted to press forward to honor Nipsey's wishes. Someone from Roc Nation, possibly Jay, will attend the meeting in Nipsey's place.

We got a hold of Soboroff, and he told us he regretted not holding the meeting earlier. He says, "The sadness that I feel -- I wish we could have had the meeting on Friday. I think he would have been excited about all the possibilities, and I know we were."