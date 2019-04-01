Stephen Curry Shocked By Nipsey Hussle Death ... 'Sad, Tragic Event'

Stephen Curry Shocked By Nipsey Hussle Death, 'Sad, Tragic Event'

Breaking News

Stephen Curry was devastated to hear the news of Nipsey Hussle's death ... expressing his frustrations with "senseless crimes" after the Warriors game on Sunday.

TMZ broke the story ... the rapper and community leader was gunned down Sunday outside of his own clothing store near the Crenshaw area of L.A. He died at the hospital shortly after.

Steph -- who has worked with Nipsey on projects over the past year -- took time to reflect on his experiences with Nipsey after the game.... praising his charitable work in his city.

"That was tough. Obviously surprised a lot of people," Curry says.

"I got to know him last year and had a great conversation about who he was as a person, what he stood for, what his message was, how he tried to inspire people considering where he grew up and how he turned that into something extremely powerful, represented an entire city."

"Definitely a sad, sad, tragic event. Send prayers to his family, his community, to Lauren London, hopefully, they stay strong through this, it's tough. You know, senseless crimes that don't need to happen, especially with a guy who was doing what he was doing."

There's reportedly video of the moment Steph heard the news from Kevin Durant.

KD broke the Nipsey Hussle news to Steph Curry before the game 💔 pic.twitter.com/M4CZrymTxN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 1, 2019

Some of the biggest names in sports -- from LeBron James to Odell Beckham -- expressed their sadness over the news.

"Just spoke with you the other day on text bro!" LeBron said. "Telling you how proud I was of you and how I was gone get you to more Laker games next season. Been A Stand Up dude from Day 1.

"May you rest in PARADISE Young King 👑‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ This One Hurts Big Time!"

Odell added ... "This world ain’t right .... I swear. Im hurrt... this ain’t sitttttin right wit me ! HOW! I’m so mad , I’m so fxxkin HURT!"

"Our culture keeps getting taken from us!! RIP" Jarvis Landry tweeted.

"Nipsey tho?!?! Come on people we gotta put these f**king guns up", Eric Ebron said Sunday.

Colin Kaepernick ... "This is so painful! @nipseyhussle was doing great work for the people. Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King."

Nipsey was 33 years old. RIP.