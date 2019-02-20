Barack Obama Takes Credit For Steph Curry's Lethal Jump Shot

Barack Obama Secret To Steph Curry's Jumper?? ... ME!!!

Being president is pretty cool... but Barack Obama's biggest accomplishment came on the hardwood ... 'cause 44 says he's the man behind Stephen Curry's dangerous jumper!!

Obama and Curry hosted a town hall meeting for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance in Oakland on Tuesday ... and naturally, Barry had to let the jokes fly when introducing the 2-time MVP.

"Even Bulls fans have to acknowledge that it's been fun to watch the Warriors and the greatest shooter of all time -- because I gave him some tips right before, about 5 seasons ago, there's film of this in the White House."

Steph doubled down on the quip ... saying Obama fixed his "chicken wing" jumper as well as his resume ... calling him "the best mentor" (which might not be a joke).

The duo traded zingers before getting serious about helping minority youth in America, the work their MBK Alliance has accomplished in the 5 years of its existence ... and what needs to happen moving forward.

Thanks, Obama ... you ruined the NBA for the rest of the league.