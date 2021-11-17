Young Dolph Dead at 36, Shot and Killed in Memphis

Young Dolph was just shot and killed in his hometown ... according to a local report.

FOX 13 Memphis says the rapper was gunned down Wednesday in Memphis, TN outside a local cookie store ... and there's already a massive police presence with people recording the aftermath. A video from the crime scene shows his car parked outside the shop while police investigate.

A source says Dolph went into the store, and a vehicle pulled up, firing through a front window and striking the rapper.

Young Dolph has been targeted in the past ... back in 2017, he was struck by multiple bullets outside a shoe store in Hollywood, getting hit in the arms and buttocks, requiring surgery.

Earlier that same year, Dolph's SUV was shot at over 100 times while he was in Charlotte, NC in a shooting that saw an arrest warrant issued for Blac Youngsta, who later turned himself in. The charges against BY were eventually dropped.

As Dolph explained to us in the wake of that shooting, he dropped $600,000 for a pair of bulletproof vehicles and he chalked up the hail of gunfire to jealousy and hate because he's rich and successful.

Last time we got Dolph out was in 2019. He talked to our cameras about the Lakers and Juice WRLD's death.

Dolph leaves behind a son and a daughter. He was only 36.

He's known for several hits, such as "Major" and "On the River." He released 7 studio albums, starting in 2016 with his debut album, "King of Memphis."