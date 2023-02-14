Pharrell Succeeds Virgil Abloh As Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director

Pharrell Williams has certainly served as a fashion icon over the years, but that title will now hold some new weight, cause he's taking over as Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director ... a spot previously held by Virgil Abloh.

The move was announced Tuesday by LV Chairman & CEO Pietro Beccari … who welcomed The Neptunes producer with open arms and praised his past collaborations with the brand.

Pharrell's first collection with LV will debut next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Pharrell’s acquisition makes for historic news -- Virgil, who died in November 2021 after a bout with a rare cancer, was the first Black American to be a lead designer for a European luxury house, and Skateboard P is now the second!!!