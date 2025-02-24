Kanye West and Bianca Censori Out at Live Show AGAIN Amid Reports of Split

Play video content BACKGRID

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were out and about AGAIN amid reports the two split and were headed for divorce ... they attended a live performance Sunday -- starring Bianca herself -- at a Koreatown warehouse.

The two rolled up to last night's artsy event -- and by the looks of it, was very high-concept, and maybe a bit confusing as well -- but, after all, it was a Ye and Bianca event.

Check out photos and video, obtained by TMZ ... Bianca was decked out in an all-white outfit with a matching headband in possibly a retro nurse outfit, as she stood before an empty hospital bed and chair, with a few people standing around her, and music played in the background.

Kanye was dressed mostly in black with dark shades on ... he hung out with fellow rapper Jim Jones, with both watching Bianca from the sidelines as she did her thing in the middle of the floor.

Other attendees also looked on ... based on the footage, it looks like only a handful of people were in the crowd.

On Saturday, Kanye held a similar event at the same place with a woman believed to be Bianca ... and there was a large audience watching the premiere of Bianca's feature film.

Since the lady was covered from head to toe, it was impossible to confirm that it was Bianca, but we're told it was her.

In one scene, Bianca was, of course, butt-naked, posing on the floor in a blond wig. Another scene saw her cutting her blond locks with a pair of scissors.

Kanye's buddy, hip hop star The Game, swung by to catch the movie ... and catch up with Kanye, who has been making a lot of waves lately.

As we reported ... Kanye went off another one of his Hitler-loving campaigns ... and there have been multiple reports that he broke up with Bianca and the pair are headed for divorce.