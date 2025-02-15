Kanye West Defends Drake's New Song 'Gimme A Hug'

Kanye West's taking a break from his usual online tirades to celebrate a fellow rapper ... 'cause the self-proclaimed "Nazi" just shouted out Drake's new song.

The rapper took to X Saturday to laud praise on Drizzy ... specifically his new "Gimme A Hug" track -- the song where Drake touched on his rap feud with mortal hip hop enemy Kendrick Lamar.

Ye wrote, "Gimme a hug is incredible. Sheeeeeeesh" -- not exactly the most descriptive review ... but, definitely a positive one from the controversial rapper.

Worth noting ... Drake is Jewish -- and, obviously Kanye has made notable antisemitic comments over the years, so it's a little surprising he's showing support for the actor-turned-rapper here.

Elon Musk ultimately censored Ye's account ... but, not because of the antisemitic tweets -- instead, it's because Ye was posting too much pornography.

BTW ... while "Gimme A Hug" has a response to Kendrick on it -- the reaction to the response was pretty lukewarm. Many felt it didn't live up to the scorched earth nature of "Not Like Us."

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Akademiks says Drake told him the album's not about the Kendrick beef ... which may explain why he seems to skip over it so quickly in the song.