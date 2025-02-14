Drake Sends Shots At Kendrick Lamar & Joe Budden On New R&B Album

Drake cooked up an R&B beef on his new album with PartyNextDoor -- as he finally addressed the Kendrick Lamar aftermath while going back to treating Joe Budden like a punching bag!!!

After several tracks for the ladies, Drake saved the 2024 Rap Wars topic for the end of the track "Gimme a Hug" but still scoffed hard at the thought of Kendrick filling his shoes if Lamar's lyrics had actually leveled him.

Drake coldly raps ... "Funny how it's only bitch n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary/'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary/And what the f**k are they gon' do with it? Head of girls up at twenty-nine, on stage twerkin' with a dictionary" -- a clear knock of K. Dot's witty lyrics in a strip club setting.

Drake then moved off his rap rival and turned up the heat towards Budden ... shouting out his podcast cohost who happens to be a Toronto native by rapping, "Melyssa Ford you a legend from the 6 hate to see you with a dick-sucker."

“Melissa ford I hate to see you with a dick sucker” — Drake on gimme a hug



Joe Budden catching more strays pic.twitter.com/meOwLa4uGu — $$$Grand⁶𓅓 (@grandwizardcn) February 14, 2025 @grandwizardcn

It was Drake's 2nd shot at Budden this week ... his nostalgic "plottttwistttttt" IG account called out the podcast czar for not doing enough sit-ups.

Drake's also not eyeing a make-up session with Kendrick. On the song, "Brian Steele," a nod to Young Thug's winning attorney, Drizzy fumed, “Broski just hit me, said, ‘Put all the beef on the side,’ I can’t / Mm-hmm, I’m heated now."

Budden hasn't podded about Drake's new tracks but he had a hot take for Drake's Finsta shots, arguing Drake was too cold to be going back and forth with a non-rapper.