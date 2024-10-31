Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Young Thug Pleads Guilty In YSL Rico Trial, State Recommends 45-Year Sentence

Young Thug Takes GUILTY Plea In YSL Rico ... Ends Longest Georgia Trial Ever!!!

courtroom young thug getty 1
Getty

Young Thug decided to enter a guilty plea in his YSL RICO case ... which will bring an end to his part in what has become the longest trial in Georgia history.

On Thursday -- Halloween '24 at that -- Thug switched his original plea he made in 2022 and pleaded guilty to his role in criminal street gang activity.

He also pleaded no contest to conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and leading a criminal street gang.

Prosecutors said they'll recommend Thug gets a 45-year sentence ... consisting of 25 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.

Young Thug's Photos
Launch Gallery
Young Thug Through The Years Launch Gallery
Instagram

Two of Thug's co-defendants, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell, AKA SB, reportedly rejected plea deals and will continue their trials, while 3 others accepted plea deals earlier this week.

Young Thug in court tmz 1
Dennis Byron/Hip Hop Enquirer

Not only was the trial Georgia's longest, it was also a very eventful one.

010824_young_thug_kal
MAKING A FASHION STATEMENT
Court TV

Between a defendant allegedly trying to pass drugs in open court ... to Thug being accused of sending messages to his GF Mariah The Scientist through his attire -- social media never stopped discussing the case.

But Thug's role in the whole thing is now coming to an end.

related articles