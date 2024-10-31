Young Thug Pleads Guilty In YSL Rico Trial, State Recommends 45-Year Sentence

Young Thug decided to enter a guilty plea in his YSL RICO case ... which will bring an end to his part in what has become the longest trial in Georgia history.

On Thursday -- Halloween '24 at that -- Thug switched his original plea he made in 2022 and pleaded guilty to his role in criminal street gang activity.

He also pleaded no contest to conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and leading a criminal street gang.

Young Thug was near a plea deal that would have released him from jail today on 15 years probation.



But they couldn’t agree on his release conditions, and now prosecutors are recommending 25 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/PiKidTckzM — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 31, 2024 @meghanncuniff

Prosecutors said they'll recommend Thug gets a 45-year sentence ... consisting of 25 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.

Two of Thug's co-defendants, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell, AKA SB, reportedly rejected plea deals and will continue their trials, while 3 others accepted plea deals earlier this week.

Not only was the trial Georgia's longest, it was also a very eventful one.

Between a defendant allegedly trying to pass drugs in open court ... to Thug being accused of sending messages to his GF Mariah The Scientist through his attire -- social media never stopped discussing the case.