Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Young Thug Pleads for Drake, Future, Metro Boomin to End Beef, Make Music Again

Young Thug We All Bruddas, Drake, Future, Metro Music Sucks Without Us!!!

young thug
Getty Composite

Young Thug wasn't loving the 2024 Rap Wars -- he just broke focus from his RICO case to convince Drake, Future and Metro Boomin to patch things up!!!

101824 young thug tweet sub

The embattled YSL rapper hasn't posted much during his controversial trial but made his presence felt on Friday when he randomly pled to the ex-friends ... "We all bruddas. Music ain't the same without us collabin."

062024-dj-hed-mustards-friends-kal
THE GANG'S ALL HERE
TMZ.com

Thugga's advice probably would have been useful when things between everyone got nuclear ... remember diss tracks flew like fireworks all summer long before Kendrick Lamar emerged with one of the biggest years of his career.

Metro has also backed off in recent weeks ... maybe YT is on to something? The common thread here is all 3 superstar artists have called for his freedom amid the trial.

Young Thug & Gunna Get Public Support From Metro Boomin
Launch Gallery
Read The Tweets Launch Gallery

Wishful thinking, but Thug did appear on Drake's non-beef musical drops this year ... it could happen!!!

young thug
X / @youngthug

Future seems to think so ... he reposted Young Thug's plea!!!

related articles