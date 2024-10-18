Young Thug Pleads for Drake, Future, Metro Boomin to End Beef, Make Music Again

Young Thug wasn't loving the 2024 Rap Wars -- he just broke focus from his RICO case to convince Drake, Future and Metro Boomin to patch things up!!!

The embattled YSL rapper hasn't posted much during his controversial trial but made his presence felt on Friday when he randomly pled to the ex-friends ... "We all bruddas. Music ain't the same without us collabin."

Play video content TMZ.com

Thugga's advice probably would have been useful when things between everyone got nuclear ... remember diss tracks flew like fireworks all summer long before Kendrick Lamar emerged with one of the biggest years of his career.

Metro has also backed off in recent weeks ... maybe YT is on to something? The common thread here is all 3 superstar artists have called for his freedom amid the trial.

Wishful thinking, but Thug did appear on Drake's non-beef musical drops this year ... it could happen!!!