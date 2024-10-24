Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Young Thug Sends Loving Message to GF Mariah The Scientist Amid Potential YSL Mistrial

Young Thug Big ❤️ For GF Mariah The Scientist in Court ... As Mistrial Looms In YSL Rico!!!

Young Thug in court tmz 1
TMZ.com

Young Thug sent a heartfelt message to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist in court today -- as proceedings were dismissed for the day, reigniting those mistrial convos once again!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a photo of Thugga in court wearing a shirt that read “I ❤️ Mariah” as the presiding judge cleared the courtroom to consult with him.

010824_young_thug_kal
MAKING A FASHION STATEMENT
Court TV

It's not the first time his fashion choices have sent out a bold message ... we've still yet to see any more movement from "Sex Records" after he introduced the term.

Mariah has been heavily supportive the entire trial … she recently traveled for miles to the Fulton County jail for a bittersweet 3rd anniversary ... only to be turned away over a technology fail.

The jail blamed a temporary outage caused by their video visitation system to prevent visitors that particular afternoon.

Trial was dismissed until Monday morning, where it's being said a decision for the defense's mistrial proposal -- and any potential plea deals -- will be made. Defendant SlimeLife Shawty was introduced to info about another incarcerated defendant and the prosecution is demanding the case be dismissed.

TMZ

The platinum-selling rapper and several other defendants have been on trial since November 2023 but rumblings are hinting at significant changes come Monday!!!

