Who Is Young Thug's Girlfriend Mariah The Scientist?

Young Thug's built up a pretty sizable fanbase over the course of his career in the rap game -- and we think Mariah The Scientist's part of the group!

The rapper and the singer have been together for several years, and she was by his side while he was going through an extended legal battle ... in other words, she's a real one!

We're going to take a look at Mariah's rise to fame in the music industry and how she ended up becoming romantically involved with the hitmaker.

Mariah Began Her Recording Career Back in Her College Years

Mariah's recording career kicked off way back in 2016, when she was studying at St. John's University in New York, according to Billboard.

She admitted she'd occasionally skip school in order to sing in her family's garage -- which ended up being good practice for later on in her career.

Although she had originally planned on becoming a pediatric anesthesiologist, she decided to book studio time and record a few tracks for a guy she wanted to impress for Valentine's Day.

While she described the project as "terrible," she also called the tracks "really sentimental."

Mariah's Released Four Albums Over the Course of Her Career

Mariah's music career began in earnest in 2018, when she released a six-track EP, "To Die For," on her SoundCloud account.

Her debut record, titled "Master," was released the following year, and its follow-up, "Ry Ry World," came out in 2021.

Mariah released two more records, "To Be Eaten Alive" and "Hearts Sold Separately" in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

She's also been a featured artist on various tracks, and she's worked with performers like NBA YoungBoy and Tee Grizzley over the course of her career.

She Was Arrested for Battery in 2025

Mariah's past hasn't always been the cleanest, however, as she was arrested following an altercation in Atlanta in May 2025.

The alleged victim in the incident told authorities the singer launched an unprovoked attack on her at a bar-restaurant, during which the singer reportedly ripped off the victim's wig and dragged her on the floor.

The alleged victim went on to claim she'd never interacted with Mariah or the performer's friends.

Mariah ended up booked on a simple battery charge, and she bonded out of jail.

She's Collaborated With Young Thug in the Past

Mariah and Young Thug were first linked back in 2021, when he was a featured artist on her track "Walked In" on "Ry Ry World."

The pair eventually started dating, and they went on to collaborate on the 2023 track "Ride," which she described as a "love song" in an interview with Complex.

Mariah served as a source of support for her boyfriend over the length of the YSL racketeering trial, and she remained close to him during his time in jail.