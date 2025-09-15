Who Is Gillie Da Kid? What to Know About the Eagles Hypeman

How Gillie Da Kid Got Into A Feud With A Former Quarterback

There's fans, and then there's diehard fans ... we're thinking Gillie Da Kid definitely fits into the second category!

The Philadelphia rapper's worn plenty of hats -- including several oversized ones -- over the length of his career, which has seen him pursue his interests in music, sports, and podcasting.

We're going to see how the performer made a name for himself within the Eagles fanbase ... and how his love for the team landed him in a feud with another figure from the world of football.

Gillie's a Rapper From Philadelphia

Gillie, born Nasir Fard, was born and raised in North Philadelphia. His rap career began in the 1990s, when he emerged from the city's rap scene as a member of the group Major Figgas.

The group released a single album in 2000, and although it peaked at Number 29 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart, the group ultimately disbanded.

Gillie later signed with Cash Money Records, and although he didn't release any music with the label, he claimed to have ghostwritten several tracks for Lil Wayne.

He's released several albums as a solo artist, and his most recent record, "Million Dollars Worth Of Game," debuted in 2017.

His Personal Life Has Been Turbulent

Gillie's seen his fair share of struggles in his personal life, as his son Devin Spady -- who also went by the rap name YNW Cheese -- was shot and killed in Philadelphia in 2023.

A funeral for Gillie's son was held at The Met Philadelphia, though he didn't make any public remarks at the service, according to CBS News.

Gillie's cousin Wallo, who was briefly a member of Major Figgas, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after picking up charges for armed robbery.

The rapper's relative was released in 2017, and he's since become a co-host of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast alongside Gillie.

Gillie Became an Unofficial Hypeman for the Eagles in 2024

Gillie's a longtime fan of the Eagles, and he became the team's unofficial hypeman in 2024, when he received notice for wearing an oversized cap featuring the team's logo and dancing to Too Short's track "Blow The Whistle" at various NFL-related events.

His affinity for the Birds has earned him the ire of former pro quarterback Cam Newton ... their feud started in July 2025, when the athlete left Jalen Hurts off his top-10 quarterback ranking on an episode of his "4th&1" podcast, according to Vibe.

Gillie took offense to the snub, and responded on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" to call out Newton for never having won a Super Bowl ring over the length of his career in the NFL.