Gillie Da Kid Says Chiefs Fans, Including Taylor Swift, Can't Match Eagles Energy

Gillie Da Kid is pumped up for Super Bowl Sunday and is super confident his Philly Eagles are taking home the crown!!!

The Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast host joined "TMZ Live" Friday and explained the origins of the Eagles' dual fight songs ... Gillie serves pregame smack talk with funk band Cameo's classic track "Candy" (y'know, because the other teams are "sweet") -- and celebrates victory by blasting Too Short's smash "Blow The Whistle."

Gillie says the West Coast anthem hasn't gotten old yet ... 14 wins and counting for the Eagles this season!!!

As one of the team's most visible ambassadors, Gillie is up against some serious celebrity competition for TV time, including the belle of the ball -- Taylor Swift.

Let Gillie tell it ... Eagles fans are destroying the Chiefs' diehards in the energy department and their hysteria will pave the road to the championship.

Of course, Taylor, Tech N9ne and even Travis Kelce will have something to say about Gillie's predictions come Sunday ... but it will be a helluva game!!!