Tech N9ne Says Super Bowl Bet With Gillie, Wallo Back On

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are running it back at the Super Bowl ... and Tech N9ne is sending a clear message to his friends, Gillie and Wallo -- telling TMZ Sports the bet they made back in 2023 is back on!!

We chopped it up with the Strange Music co-founder and Chiefs super fan after his team punched their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl appearance ... and he provided an update on a longstanding wager he made with the "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" cohosts when their squads faced off two years ago.

"Me, Wallo and Gillie been here before like in '23," Tecca Nina said. "Now it's back on, baby!"

The trio initially threw down a bet that would have forced Gillie and Wallo to star in the visuals for Tech's K.C. anthem, "Red Kingdom," with egg on their faces.

In return, if the Birds won SB LVII, Tech would have had to appear on their show and do an Eagles-themed dance.

Tech said he put the bet on hold "out of love and respect" following the tragic death of Gillie's son -- YNG Cheese.

Now, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looking to make history over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles ... Tech is confident his team will become the first three-peat Super Bowl champions in NFL history.

"I always say that we're gonna win," Tech said. "I never talk smack like everybody else do. 'The Birds gonna do this!' I'm like keep on talking."