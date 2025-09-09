Why Are Dildos Being Tossed On the Field At NFL Games?

Fans Are Throwing Dildos Left And Right At NFL Games

We all know some sports fans can get crazy at stadiums and arenas ... but a new low was reached in 2025, when dildos started flying at players during matchups.

Yeah, that's where we are these days ... and even though many fans might have hoped the trend died after a few people got arrested for their actions, sex toys ended up on the field at several NFL games during 2025's first week of the regular season.

We're going to take a look at how sex toy tossing at sports events became a trend, and see how it jumped from one sport to the next.

Dildos Have Made Plenty Of Appearances At WNBA Games

In case you haven't heard, dildos being tossed at sporting events isn't exactly a new thing ... because they were thrown on the court at several WNBA games.

The first incident took place in late July 2025, when a dildo was thrown during the fourth quarter of the Golden State Valkyries' game against the Atlanta Dream.

Several other games were interrupted by sex toys making appearances on the court over the course of the season, which were usually tossed off or kicked away by referees.

The dildo tosses have resulted in the arrest of several individuals who've been accused of interrupting games with the immature gesture.

The NFL Didn't Even Make It Past Preseason Without A Toss

The WNBA's dildo tosses were met with widespread reactions -- many of which were negative -- and lots of sports fans brushed off the incidents as a passing trend.

However, the trend proved to be alive and well during the NFL's preseason, when a green dildo made it onto the field at a Vikings-Titans preseason game in August 2025.

It's worth noting sex toys have been present at NFL games in the past, as an overzealous Buffalo Bills fan tossed one on the field while watching his team play the Patriots back in 2016, according to the New York Post.

Oh, and the Bills Mafia pulled off the same stunt the following year when the Patriots returned for a rematch.

The League's First Week Of 2025 Has Seen Two Dildo Tosses During Games

The NFL's first week of the 2025 season started off with a bang, as a bright green dildo was thrown on the field while the Cincinnati Bengals played on the Cleveland Browns' home turf.

The Athletic reported the sex toy was thrown from the Browns' legendary fan section known as the Dawg Pound ... located in Huntington Bank Field's east end zone.

An official on the field ultimately tossed the dildo off the field, and the game continued without further phallic interruption.