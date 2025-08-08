Why Are Sex Toys Being Thrown On The Court At WNBA Games?

Dildos Are Being Tossed On Courts At WNBA Basketball Games

Everyone knows basketballs are going to get tossed around at WNBA games, but no one expected throwing dildos on the court at matches to become a trend in 2025.

As crazy as it sounds, sex toys have been thrown onto the court in the middle of multiple games, and both players and officials have had some choice words about the immature practice.

We're going to take a look at the history of the trend and see how a few people who've been caught in the act have learned some hard lessons about actions and consequences.

Dildo-Throwing At WNBA Games Became A Thing In Late July 2025

The first recorded instance of a dildo being thrown onto a court during a WNBA matchup was on July 29, 2025, when a fan tossed a sex toy in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Valkyries game against the Atlanta Dream in Georgia.

There were several more instances of sex toys being hurled onto basketball courts in early August 2025 ... and although the Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham pleaded with spectators on her X account to end the practice, it continued.

Cunningham dealt with another dildo-throwing incident on August 5, and she wrote on X her initial message "did not age well."

In the Atlanta Dream's game against the Connecticut Sun on August 7, not one, but TWO dildos were chucked onto the court in the final quarter.

Stadiums Have A Hard Time Detecting Sex Toys Carried By Fans

While most arenas require security checks before entering the premises, sex toys carried by fans can be hard to detect.

Allied Universal Security's President of Event Services Division Ty Richmond told the Associated Press event venues faced a "conflict of expediency," as extensive searches of fans would slow down the process of getting ticket holders into their seats.

He said publicizing the prosecution of individuals who've thrown dildos on courts at games would likely "make a difference" with unruly fans and potential perpetrators.

The WNBA's policy regarding spectators throwing objects on courts at games is a minimum ban of one year from its events.

A Few Accused Dildo-Throwers Have Faced Legal Action

As immature as the act is, several individuals accused of throwing sex toys at WNBA games have faced legal consequences.

A spectator alleged to have launched a dildo onto the court during the Valkyries-Dream game on July 29 was arrested for disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass, according to USA Today.

Another fan was arrested after a dildo he reportedly threw at a Phoenix Mercury game on August 5 hit a spectator and his young niece.

The suspect claimed his action was just a "stupid prank that was trending on social media," according to Fox 10 in Phoenix.

A Crypto Group Is Claiming Responsibility For The Dildo-Throwing Incidents

We know dumb antics like these are usually done by lone knuckleheads ... but a group of cryptocurrency meme coin creators who created GDC -- Green Dildo Coin, in case you were wondering -- have claimed the dildo-throwing incidents are meant to drum up attention for their product, according to USA Today.

The group reportedly created the coin in an attempt at a humorous protest of influencers and scam artists coming up with their own forms of cryptocurrency ... and a GDC spokesperson said they thought of dildo-throwing at WNBA games "in order to get a voice in the space."

The spokesperson said the group had nothing against women's sports or female athletes ... and its collective members have apparently been advised to only throw sex toys if they're confident no one will be struck by the objects.