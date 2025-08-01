Who Is Breanna Stewart's Wife Marta Xargay Casademont? Get To Know The Pro Basketball Player

Breanna Stewart's had a whirlwind career in the WNBA ... and her love story with her wife Marta Xargay Casademont has been just as crazy!

While the pair took their time in the early stages of their relationship, they got engaged, got married, and started a family all within a year -- how's that for moving fast?!

We're going to take a look at how the athletes' respective careers in sports led to them wanting to spend the rest of their lives -- off court, of course -- with each other.

Marta's Played Basketball At The Olympic Level

Marta, who's originally from Spain, is a retired former professional basketball player -- how's that for a common interest?!

The athlete's been involved with various teams in her home country, and she earned a silver medal as part of the 2016 Spanish Olympic women's basketball team.

Marta was drafted into the WNBA in 2015, and she spent a single season with the Phoenix Mercury, where she played guard.

She eventually announced her retirement from the sport in 2020 in a post on her Instagram account, writing she would "always treasure the memories that I created" in her professional career.

Marta And Breanna Met While Playing On The Same Team

Marta and Breanna initially met when the latter joined the Dynamo Kursk, a Russian professional basketball team, in 2018, although they weren't close at first, according to People.

The WNBA star claimed she was "nervous to do anything" with her now-wife at first, and the Spanish athlete expressed her spouse "didn't want to mess it up" when they were initially getting to know each other.

The pair's connection grew closer when Breanna ruptured her Achilles tendon and had to recover at home in the United States.

They eventually decided to make things official, and the power forward popped the big question on a hike outside of Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2021.

The Pair Had A Baby ... One Month After Getting Married

Stewart and Marta tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in July 2021.

And they didn't exactly wait long to start a family either, because they welcomed daughter Ruby that August!

Stewart spoke to People shortly after her child's arrival, and described motherhood as "bigger than anything else that I've done."