Adult Toy Companies Rip WNBA Fans for Throwing Sex Toys, 'Disrespectful!'

Some fans are laughin' their asses off at the recent dildo throwing trend at WNBA games, but the companies that make the sex toys don't find it funny, telling us it's "disrespectful" and needs to stop!

TMZ Sports spoke with several sex toy makers, including Twisted Fantasies owner Avi Goldstein, who blasted the behavior.

"We make adult toys for the bedroom, not for throwing around at basketball games," Goldstein told us.

"What happened at those games was completely inappropriate, putting players and fans at risk, incredibly disrespectful to these amazing athletes, and frankly, not something kids should be seeing during a family sports event."

The owner added ... "We're all for passionate fans and people embracing their sexuality in healthy ways, but there's definitely a time and place for that. A public sporting event isn't it."

And, Goldstein isn't alone.

Naughty Fox, another company that makes a variety of different sex toys, also knocked the trend, saying although they like to see people enjoy their products, it's not the appropriate setting.

"We’re all for fun and freedom," NF told us, "but throwing sex toys at WNBA players definitely crosses a line. Please keep the games sporty and the toys in the bedroom."

Of course, the craze was ignited last week when someone tossed the sex toy on the court. Since, it's happened at least two other times, including Tuesday night during the Fever vs. Sparks game, hitting star Sophie Cunningham.

Coincidentally (or not), Cunningham had just asked people to cut out the behavior.

The WNBA also wants to nip the trend in the bud ... as does law enforcement, which arrested and charged one of the alleged tossers with disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespassing.

The fan told cops it was supposed to be a joke.