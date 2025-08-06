Sex Toy Halts WNBA Game For Third Time In A Week

A WNBA game was once again put on pause due to a flying sex toy.

The latest incident went down at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday night ... as the Caitlin Clark-less Fever were taking on the Sparks.

In the second quarter of the action, just after Kelsey Plum nailed a free throw, a neon-green pleasure stick was hurled onto the court by a fan in the stands.

It actually hit Indiana star Sophie Cunningham, who was so visibly shocked, she went to the Sparks bench to laugh it off.

Plum went on to kick it off the floor, and once arena staffers cleaned it up, the game resumed.

Sparks’ coach Lynne Roberts on objects getting thrown onto the court:



“It’s ridiculous, dumb … and also dangerous — and player safety is number one.” pic.twitter.com/j1jGLTOrhB — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 6, 2025 @BenGeffner

The Sparks ultimately won, 100-91, and afterward, L.A. coach Lynne Roberts called the act "ridiculous," "dumb" and "stupid."

"It's also dangerous," she added. "Player safety is No. 1. Respecting the game -- all those things. I think it's really stupid. That's all I'm going to say."

Cunningham, meanwhile, took a more a playful approach to the situation -- poking fun at how she said last week someone could get hit by the flying objects if people keep throwing them.

"no way that thing actually hit me," she said. "I knew I shouldn't have tweeted that."

The WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream was briefly paused after a d*ldo was thrown onto the court pic.twitter.com/z3bQyR2zmO — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 30, 2025 @FearedBuck

It's now the third time a W game has been interrupted by a sex toy. The first incident happened on July 29, during the Valkyries vs. Dream game at the Gateway Center in College Park, GA. The second occurred last Friday amid the Golden State vs. Chicago tilt at Wintrust Arena.

One man was arrested over the first incident -- with cops saying the alleged offender has been charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency and criminal trespass. It's unclear if authorities are investigating the other two instances.

Someone just threw a Green Dildo for the 2nd time in a week at the Sky VS Valkyries game pic.twitter.com/44ItfnPMw9 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 2, 2025 @big_business_