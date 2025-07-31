Sophie Cunningham Rips Caitlin Clark Haters, 'Dumb A.F.' To Say She's Not Face of WNBA

Play video content Show Me Something

Sophie Cunningham was as unfiltered as it gets in her defense of Caitlin Clark ... claiming anyone who doesn't think her Indiana Fever teammate is the face of the WNBA is "dumb as f***."

Cunningham -- known for her passionate defense of Clark on the court -- proved she's just as loyal off it in her new podcast, "Show Me Something," this week ... explaining to her cohost and Bravo star West Wilson why she gets so worked up over the debate surrounding the superstar's impact on the W.

The 28-year-old made her stance crystal clear -- "It pisses me off when people are like, 'She’s not the face of the league.' What? ... When people try to argue that she’s not the face of our league or that our league would be where we’re at without her — you’re dumb as s***, you're literally dumb as f***."

Cunningham clarified she wasn’t trying to discredit any of the other WNBA stars, adding, "We have a lot of bad asses in our league -- like, hell yeah to that, I’m all for that" ... but pushed back on the idea that the league would be in the same place without Clark.

As you know, Clark has captivated basketball fans everywhere, dominating college and professional ball, and is widely credited for growing women’s basketball as a whole.

The Missouri native also criticized the bully culture in the WNBA ... saying many players have taken it too far in trying to "toughen up" Clark.

This is not the first time Cunningham has proven her allegiances -- she went viral in June after retaliating against Jacy Sheldon of the Connecticut Sun over an incident where she poked Clark in the eye.