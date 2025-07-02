Sophie Cunningham Twerks, Fever Chug Booze After Commissioner's Cup Win

Play video content Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham must be a Juvenile fan ... 'cause the Indiana Fever guard was backin' that ass up after her squad won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup!!

The party went down on Tuesday after the Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx with a 74-59 victory in the finale of the in-season tournament.

It was the first Commish's Cup win for the Fever ... and the champs certainly celebrated like it -- live streaming the whole bash on social media.

Cunningham -- who scored 13 points -- got in front of her teammate's Instagram Live while they celebrated ... and bent over to shake her booty for the fans.

The wiggle had the viewers go nuts ... with one fan commenting, "She twerked like the trophy depended on it!"

Sophie, 28, has quickly become a favorite among fans after she checked Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon in a scuffle during a game last month ... a retaliation against Caitlin Clark getting roughed up.

Speaking of Clark, she also joined in on the fun ... even though she was out with an injury. She was caught on video surprising Sydney Colson with a champagne shower before she could even make it into the locker room celebration.

There were plenty of funny moments during the rager ... like a convo about Taylor Swift, and Clark's stern request to not hear Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

Caitlin Clark: “Taylor is the GOAT.”



Caitlin Clark wouldn’t let a celebration happen without mentioning some Taylor Swift 😂 A true swiftie through and through! pic.twitter.com/my58Rvn2BN — Melissa🌻 (@Msmelissairene) July 2, 2025 @Msmelissairene

Oh, by the way ... the players get to share $500,000 -- the prize pool for winning the Cup -- so it's no wonder they're so excited.