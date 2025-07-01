Dickie V Rips WNBA Players Over Caitlin Clark All-Star Game Vote, 'Pure Jealousy'

Dick Vitale is taking WNBA players to task for snubbing Caitlin Clark on their All-Star Game ballots ... ripping their voting as nothing more than "PURE JEALOUSY."

It was revealed on Monday that Clark was named just the ninth-best guard when it came to the players' ASG vote ... and it didn't take long for Dickie V to go off on the league for the results.

Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that ⁦@WNBA⁩ players voted Caitlin Clark the 9 th best guard . Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA . Charted planes - increase in salaries-sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings https://t.co/TwGj1DtQMU — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 1, 2025 @DickieV

"Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY," he wrote on his X page. "Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes - increase in salaries-sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings."

Despite the players' vote, Clark will still suit up for the W's big event on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis ... as she dominated the other two parts of the voting that were required to get a spot in the game.

Here’s the WNBA All-Star overall scores (weighted) for the top 10 finishers based on 50% fan votes, 25% player votes and 25% media votes. pic.twitter.com/wF0TPA2tQL — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) June 30, 2025 @ItsMeghanLHall

She finished first in the fan ranking and third in the media's -- giving her a weighted score of 3.5 ... just a tick behind Paige Bueckers' league-leading 3.25. Clark will now actually be a captain for the event.

The Indiana star has not had the world's greatest start to the year ... she's only played in nine of the Fever's 16 games because of injury ... and she's shooting just 39 percent from the field.

But she is still averaging 18.2 points per game as well 5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.