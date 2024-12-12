Dick Vitale Announces He's Cancer Free

The holidays really did come early for college basketball legend Dick Vitale -- he just revealed the results of Thursday's medical tests ... and he's "clean of cancer!"

Vitale provided the awesome update on social media ... saying he's considering the news from his doctors an extra-special Christmas gift.

SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER ! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your 🙏🙏🙏Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship! @TheMontagGroup @jksports @TheVCEO @ESPNPR @ @WSB_Speakers pic.twitter.com/XGa1bJ8pzu — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 12, 2024 @DickieV

Dickie V documented his entire throat cancer journey leading up to his PET scan ... saying he had Dec. 12 circled on his calendar, as that's when he'd find out if the 30 rounds of radiation since July 2023 worked.

And thankfully, they were a slam dunk!!

Vitale's comment section was flooded with support ... with even the Duke's men's basketball team writing, "Awesome Dickie V!!!! You are a warrior and a true inspiration! Love this."

The news comes after the 85-year-old announced to the world back in 2023 he was dealing with laryngeal cancer -- his third bout overall -- when tests revealed a mass on his neck. Vitale underwent surgery a few days later to have it removed.

Dickie V also had melanoma and lymphoma before the most recent experience.