Dick Vitale Needs Two Throat Surgeries, Expects To Be Back For NCAA Season

Dick Vitale has to go under the knife once again ... the legendary college basketball commentator just announced he needs two more surgeries on his throat this summer, but believes he'll be ready to go by basketball season!

"Rec’d some bad news, but when I realize it is minor to what some face daily I will fight to recover. Dr Zeitels acclaimed vocal cord surgeon has informed me my past issues on my vocal cords have returned," the 84-year-old tweeted on Thursday.

"I must have 2 surgeries this summer-1st July 11 need ur prayers."

FYI, Dr. Steven Zeitels is arguably the most renowned vocal cord surgeon in the world ... who has not only operated on Vitale in the past (in February 2022), but he's also cared for some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

Unfortunately for Vitale, he'll have to rest his voice (no talking) in preparation for the July 11 surgery, and for 6-8 weeks after the procedure.

It's unclear when the second surgery will take place.

Despite the uncertain timetable for recovery, Vitale says the doc told him there's a good chance he'll be ready for the start of the college basketball season in the fall.

"That part is so frustrating as I feel trapped not being able to express myself," Vitale said. "The positive news Dr Z is optimistic to have me ready for my 45th yr on ESPN."

Of course, Vitale's been through a lot medically over the last few years. In 2021, he received two cancer diagnoses. Thankfully, after chemo and other treatments, Dickie announced he was cancer-free in August 2022.

Dick Vitale, cancer-free, is back calling college basketball for ESPN.



"Thank you, thank you, thank you, to so many who encouraged me and inspired me to really battle, and to win that battle." 🏀👏 pic.twitter.com/FY8hYhj0iD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2022 @awfulannouncing

Vitale -- who's been the voice of college basketball for decades -- returned to the broadcast booth in November 2022.