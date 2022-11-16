Dick Vitale Returns To College Hoops Broadcast After Cancer Battle

College basketball is back -- and so is Dick Vitale, babyyyyyy!!

The voice of college hoops made his triumphant return to the mic on Tuesday to call the Kentucky vs. Michigan State game ... after missing most of the 2021 season to undergo treatment for cancer and vocal cord surgery.

"It's the best medicine I can have, sitting courtside," the 83-year-old said during the broadcast.

Dick Vitale, cancer-free, is back calling college basketball for ESPN.



"Thank you, thank you, thank you, to so many who encouraged me and inspired me to really battle, and to win that battle." 🏀👏 pic.twitter.com/FY8hYhj0iD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2022 @awfulannouncing

"I tell you one thing, it beats laying in the hospital doing chemotherapy -- I can guarantee you that!"

It's been a battle for Vitale. He was diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer last year, but he never stopped fighting. Then, in August, he announced he's once again cancer free!

During the broadcast, Dickie expressed praise for everyone who supported him ... saying it's one of the reasons he beat the disease.

"I just can't say thank you, thank you, thank you, to so many who encouraged me and inspired me to really battle, and to win that battle."