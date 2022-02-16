Dick Vitale Ordered To Go On '4 Weeks Of Total Voice Rest' After Vocal Cord Surgery

Ordered To Go On 'Total Voice Rest' For 4 Weeks

The most famous voice in college basketball will be silent for at least the next month ... Dick Vitale just announced he's been ordered to undergo "4 weeks of total voice rest" following vocal cord surgery.

Dickie V revealed the doc's orders on his Facebook page Wednesday morning ... saying the Tuesday operation on his throat went well, but he's got a long way to go before he's back talking hoops on TV again.

"[The doctor] feels optimistic that if I follow his plan (which I will)," Vitale said, "that he will get me back on courtside to do what I truly love talking college hoops during the 2022-23 season."

Vitale -- who's also currently in a battle with cancer -- was diagnosed with the vocal cord issue just a few weeks ago ... revealing the problem would force him out of calling games for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.

FYI, Vitale's doc is world-renowned ... having treated stars like Adele and Steven Tyler for vocal issues. So, Dickie's in good hands.

Vitale explained Wednesday the issues were "dysplasia" and "ulcerated lesions on my vocal cord."

Fortunately, Dickie V said the doc was "confident" he fixed everything ... putting Vitale hopefully on the path to callin' basketball games in the future.

"[The doctor] was very confident after the 3 hours of intense surgery that he was able to achieve his goal," Dickie V said.