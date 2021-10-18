Dick Vitale Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, 2nd Form In Months

Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale just revealed he has cancer again ... just months after beating another form of the disease in August.

"For the second time in just a few months, I've been diagnosed with a form of cancer," Dickie V said on Monday.

"As a result of some symptoms I've had in recent weeks, I've been undergoing tests and doctors have now confirmed it's lymphoma."

The 82-year-old says medical professionals don't believe the lymphoma is related to the skin cancer he had multiple surgeries on in August.

"What's evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers."

The ESPN great says he will do six months of chemotherapy and treat his lymphoma with steroids -- and, some good news ... "The medical experts tell me it has a 90-percent cure rate," he added.

"They say I can continue to work so I will have to manage my work schedule around my chemo schedule as they will monitor my test results along the way."

Dickie V says early detection is key to getting treatment for the deadly disease ... something he's learned from working with the V Foundation.

"If you see me, please just give me a fist bump and say a prayer that I can return from being 82 years old to acting like I'm 12. Thanks so much for your love."