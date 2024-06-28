Dick Vitale Reveals New Cancer Diagnosis, Schedules Surgery

Legendary basketball commentator Dick Vitale says he's dealing with another bout of cancer ... announcing on Friday that some tests he underwent this week revealed a malignant mass on his neck.

The 85-year-old shared the sad update moments ago with his fans on his X page ... saying he's now scheduled to undergo surgery next week to try to rid himself of the new issue.

"With all the 🙏🙏🙏 I have received & the loving support of my family, friends & @espn colleagues I will win this battle," Dickie V said.

"Surgery on Tues. will be a success. Thanks for all the prayers."

This, of course, is not the first time Vitale has had to fight off cancer. He was also diagnosed twice in 2021, but after months of chemotherapy and treatments, he stated he was cancer-free.

Vitale also had several surgeries on his throat and vocal cords in the last two years ... which kept him from the broadcasting booth for some time.

Vitale has been callin' college hoops games since 1979 and is famously known for his animated catchphrases. He's won several awards during his 45-year career ... including the 2019 Sports Emmy Award Lifetime Achievement. Dickie V was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.