Dick Vitale Cancer-Free After Six Months Of Chemotherapy Treatment

GREAT NEWS for Dick Vitale ... the legendary college hoops announcer is officially cancer-free (again) after completing 6 months of chemotherapy treatment.

82-year-old Vitale shared the announcement on Twitter ... posting a video of him ringing a bell at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida where he received his treatment.

"It was RING THE BELL TIME!" Vitale wrote. "Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently."

"I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V 'Don't Give up DON'T EVER GIVE UP!'"

Last fall, Vitale revealed he'd been diagnosed with cancer for a second time, but said he still planned to call games during his treatment for lymphoma.

"They're going to try to plan the chemo so I can be free to do some games," Vitale said. "Which I've got to do -- that's my best medicine of all."

Dickie V made his return to the broadcast booth -- with his partner Dave O'Brien -- for the Gonzaga and UCLA game ... and was visibly emotional as he detailed his difficult journey back.

Unfortunately for the Hall of Fame broadcaster, Vitale's return was short-lived ... as he was instructed to undergo "4 weeks of total rest" following his vocal cord surgery.

But, after successful surgery and learning that his cat scans came back clean, Vitale can finally rejoice ... 'cause he no longer has cancer.