Dick Vitale Undergoes Surgery To Remove Cancerous Lymph Node

Dick Vitale just underwent surgery to remove a cancerous lymph node ... but in true Dickie V fashion, he's remaining positive about everything.

The famous college basketball announcer revealed last week that he was diagnosed with the disease after tests showed a mass in his neck was malignant.

Just drives at hospital for my surgery pic.twitter.com/tzcQGgQer2 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 2, 2024 @DickieV

On Tuesday, docs cut it out of him with the hopes of stopping its spread ... and in a post on his X page, he told his followers he's optimistic about his prognosis.

Vitale, 85, shared a pic of him in a hospital bed with two thumbs up. In the caption, he wrote his surgeon was "pleased with what took place" on the operating table. He said docs were now awaiting further testing to see where he goes from here.

Vitale added a big thank you to all his family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.

This is not Vitale's first brush with cancer ... he was also diagnosed twice in 2021, although he was able to beat it through bouts of chemotherapy and other treatments.

Vitale has also dealt with throat and vocal cord issues over the past few years too ... which have limited his time in basketball broadcast booths. Vitale had previously hoped to return to calling games this year.