Caitlin Clark Mimics Reggie Miller 'Choke Celebration' In Pacers' Comeback Win

Caitlin Clark wasn't even alive in 1994, but the WNBA superstar channeled Reggie Miller during the Pacers' 4th quarter comeback against the Thunder in game 3 of the NBA Finals, hitting his infamous "choke celly" from her courtside seat!

The former Rookie of the Year hit up the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Wednesday night with her Indiana Fever teammates ... as they witnessed another late playoff game surge, which left OKC stunned once again.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers were down by five entering the fourth quarter ... but thanks to a great final stanza, managed to outscore Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder 32-18, securing the comeback victory and 2-1 series lead.

Clark -- who is out with a quad injury -- celebrated Indiana's biggest win in decades by mimicking Miller's infamous choke gesture, a stunt he pulled after his legendary performance in his Pacers' comeback win over the New York Knicks in the 1994 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Of course, Clark isn't the first notable person to mimic the celly -- Haliburton busted it out against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden last month ... after NY blew a double-digit lead with just minutes remaining in game one of their playoff series.

"I think that's just a historic moment," the star Pacers guard said after the win at the time.

"I wanted [Reggie] to see it more than anything. I think it's just really cool to continue to make my own history and for this group to make our history while also showing respect and love to the ones who came before us. It was definitely a special moment."

Reggie Miller hugs Caitlin after the game before sharing a moment with Tyrese pic.twitter.com/WoGlkReBkx — correlation (@nosyone4) June 12, 2025 @nosyone4

As for Clark, while she hasn't yet commented on the celebration, she did get some facetime with Miller, with Tyrese and Caitlin hugging the Pacers legend after 116-107 win.