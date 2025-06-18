Caitlin Clark Gets Into Violent Altercation During WNBA Game, Video Shows

Caitlin Clark had a rough night Tuesday ‘cause she wound up on her ass after getting into one helluva fight with some players from the opposing team.

It all started in the third quarter of the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun's matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The Fever's phenom locked horns with Sun's point guard Jacy Sheldon and tensions boiled over in a big way.

Caitlin Clark, Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey were all assessed technical fouls after this play.



Jacy Sheldon was assessed a Flagrant 1. pic.twitter.com/okfTpJjRS7 — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2025 @espn

Check out video, which shows Clark -- also a point guard -- dribbling the ball with Jacy aggressively blocking her from getting anywhere close to the basket.

Yet, Clark tries but fails to maneuver past Jacy, who repeatedly bumps Caitlin with her body. Then Jacy apparently pokes Clark in her eye and gives her a shove.

Clark is clearly in pain as she covers her eye with her hand as Sun's center Tina Charles wags her finger at Caitlin.

Then things took an even worse turn for Clark when Sun’s shooting guard Marina Mabrey jumped in, knocking Caitlin to the floor.

After all the dust cleared, Mabrey, Charles and Clark were given technical fouls, while Sheldon was issued a flagrant 1 foul for unnecessary contact against another player.