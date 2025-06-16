Brittney Griner Denies Making 'F***ing White Girl' Remark, 'Would Never Say That'

Brittney Griner is finally addressing the speculation she called Caitlin Clark a "f***ing white girl" during a game last month ... and she's adamant those words never left her mouth.

On Sunday -- both before and after her Atlanta Dream squad took on the Washington Mystics in D.C. -- Griner was peppered with questions about the viral May 22 incident.

After the game, I asked Brittney Griner if it was possible that she said "f***ing white girl" after fouling out against the Indiana Fever, even though she couldn't remember what she said.



"I know it wasn't that because I wouldn't use that type of language," she said. pic.twitter.com/ny9pXCzpCt — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) June 15, 2025 @RealDanZak

The WNBA superstar admitted she was upset over a foul call that a ref made -- but she was steadfast she never brought anyone's race into the mix.

"Would never say that," she told Outkick's Dan Zaksheske. "Like, there's no place for that in our league."

She went on to say she couldn't remember what exactly she uttered -- but, "I know it wasn't that because I wouldn't use that type of language."

Brittney Griner’s Parting Words Spark Lip-Reading Showdown



Let’s go to the clip… hit rewind. Lip-readers went wild.

Did she just call Caitlin Clark “trash”?

Did we hear “f—ing white girl”? Or was it “f—ing wack call”?



And this… was the trade for the Merchant of Death. pic.twitter.com/hVvl43vRDn — April Color (@ColorApril) May 26, 2025 @ColorApril

Lip-reading fans on X had insisted for weeks that as Griner was on the bench during Atlanta's loss to Clark's Fever stewing over a foul call, she called someone "trash," before adding, "f***ing white girl." Some speculated the comments were directed at Clark -- while others were sure they were aimed at a ref.

Nonetheless, Griner insisted Sunday she "wouldn't say that."

Asked about a video that appeared to show Brittney Griner saying “trash fucking white girls” Griner tells @Outkick’s @RealDanZak that she “can’t remember” what she said and says watching the video wouldn’t help her remember. pic.twitter.com/7RUpLnEmAc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 15, 2025 @ClayTravis

"I was mad about a call."

Griner and the Dream ended up dismantling the Mystics on Sunday, 89-56. She logged two points and eight rebounds in the contest.