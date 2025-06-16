Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brittney Griner Denies Making 'F***ing White Girl' Remark, 'Would Never Say That'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Brittney Griner is finally addressing the speculation she called Caitlin Clark a "f***ing white girl" during a game last month ... and she's adamant those words never left her mouth.

On Sunday -- both before and after her Atlanta Dream squad took on the Washington Mystics in D.C. -- Griner was peppered with questions about the viral May 22 incident.

The WNBA superstar admitted she was upset over a foul call that a ref made -- but she was steadfast she never brought anyone's race into the mix.

"Would never say that," she told Outkick's Dan Zaksheske. "Like, there's no place for that in our league."

She went on to say she couldn't remember what exactly she uttered -- but, "I know it wasn't that because I wouldn't use that type of language."

Lip-reading fans on X had insisted for weeks that as Griner was on the bench during Atlanta's loss to Clark's Fever stewing over a foul call, she called someone "trash," before adding, "f***ing white girl." Some speculated the comments were directed at Clark -- while others were sure they were aimed at a ref.

Nonetheless, Griner insisted Sunday she "wouldn't say that."

"I was mad about a call."

Griner and the Dream ended up dismantling the Mystics on Sunday, 89-56. She logged two points and eight rebounds in the contest.

Atlanta will not play Clark and the Fever again, meanwhile, until July 11.

